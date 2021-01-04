In 2020, with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 setting new highs on Thursday and the Nasdaq closing in on its own, the New York Stock Exchange ended a wild year. Particularly volatile was the stock market year, marked by an unprecedented coronavirus crisis and a 30% fall in February-March in indices, accompanied by a spectacular recovery. The markets now expect a strong economic recovery in 2021, after the brutal recession of the first half of the year, thanks to the new support plan for the United States, the Fed, which is still ultra-accommodative and, above all, thanks to the coronavirus vaccination campaign which began in December.

At the close, on Thursday, the Dow Jones index rose 0.65% to 30,606 points, while the large S&P 500 index added 0.64% to 3,756 points, and the Nasdaq Composite index, rich in electronics and biotech stocks, rose 0.14% to 12,888 points, less than 0.1% of its peak on Monday (12,899 points).

European shares had plummeted earlier in the day amid renewed anxiety on the health front. The EuroStoxx 50 gave up 0.5% and the CAC 40 lost 0.86% (and dropped 7.1% year-on-year), while Tokyo stayed closed on Thursday in Asia, and the Shanghai Composite rose 1.7%.

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) was up +7.11% to $13.7. It was possible to redeem Tribune Publishing as the hedge fund Alden Global Capital is considering acquiring the media publisher that owns the Chicago Tribune, of which it currently owns a 32 percent stake, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cites sources close to the matter.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) was down -0.91% to $41.22. According to a notification to the stock exchange authorities released Wednesday, the U.S. energy firm plans to carry on asset impairment charges of around $20 billion in its fourth quarter results.

On Friday, January 1, the world’s largest financial markets were closed.