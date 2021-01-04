In the last trading session, 1,232,639 ReWalk Robotics Ltd.(NASDAQ:RWLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.68. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.68 Million. RWLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.3% off its 52-week high of $2.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 68.94% up since then. When we look at ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Analysts gave the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RWLK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Although RWLK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.86 on Thursday, Dec 24 added 29.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RWLK’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 89.39% for it to hit the projected low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -5.04% over the past 6 months, a -69.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will rise +71.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $2.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.18 Million and $760Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 228.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.2%. The 2021 estimates are for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. earnings to increase by 81.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.88% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares while 10.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.64%. There are 13 institutions holding the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock share, with Advisor Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.31% of the shares, roughly 324.06 Thousand RWLK shares worth $349.98 Thousand.

Gabelli Funds, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 27.06 Thousand shares worth $29.23 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 27064 shares estimated at $29.23 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 11.37 Thousand shares worth around $12.28 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored