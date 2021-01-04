In the last trading session, 1,202,468 Owens & Minor, Inc.(NYSE:OMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.28. With the company’s per share price at $27.05 changed hands at -$0.71 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.99 Billion. OMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.12% off its 52-week high of $31.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.63, which suggests the last value was 86.58% up since then. When we look at Owens & Minor, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OMI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Owens & Minor, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.85.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Although OMI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $31.43 on Thursday, Dec 24 added 13.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OMI’s forecast low is $19 with $37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Owens & Minor, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +267.53% over the past 6 months, a 246.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Owens & Minor, Inc. will rise +254.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1650% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.16 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Owens & Minor, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $2.13 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.19 Billion and $2.12 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Owens & Minor, Inc. earnings to increase by 94.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.44% per year.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around March 02 – March 08, 2021. The 0.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.82% per year.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 77.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.46%. There are 300 institutions holding the Owens & Minor, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.14% of the shares, roughly 9.66 Million OMI shares worth $242.47 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 4.88 Million shares worth $122.61 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4573840 shares estimated at $117.82 Million under it, the former controlled 6.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.68 Million shares worth around $42.17 Million.

