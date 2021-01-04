In the latest trading session, 4,247,609 Orbital Energy Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:OEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.38 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $71.79 Million. OEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.88% off its 52-week high of $2.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the recent value is92.44% up since then. When we look at Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 126Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126Million.

Analysts gave the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OEG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Instantly OEG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.80- on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 15.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is 0.8% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 272.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OEG’s forecast low is $2 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +5.04% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -15.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +212.41% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will drop -206.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 97.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.24 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $22.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.7 Million and $5.3 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 237.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 332.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 36.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.35% of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. shares while 18.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.38%. There are 26 institutions holding the Orbital Energy Group, Inc. stock share, with Bleichroeder LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.16% of the shares, roughly 3.7 Million OEG shares worth $2.29 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.51% or 1.07 Million shares worth $661.46 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1015000 shares estimated at $629.3 Thousand under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 688.52 Thousand shares worth around $426.88 Thousand.

