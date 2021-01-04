Analysts gave the Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MBRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Moleculin Biotech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Although MBRX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1 on Tuesday, Dec 29 added 20.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 316.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBRX’s forecast low is $2 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +525% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 150% for it to hit the projected low.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. earnings to increase by 29.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.16% of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. shares while 22.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.71%. There are 29 institutions holding the Moleculin Biotech, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.43% of the shares, roughly 891.14 Thousand MBRX shares worth $724.23 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1% or 625.98 Thousand shares worth $508.73 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 563784 shares estimated at $458.19 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.3% of the shares, roughly 188.18 Thousand shares worth around $152.93 Thousand.

