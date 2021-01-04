In the last trading session, 1,334,267 McAfee Corp.(NASDAQ:MCFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.69 changed hands at $0.07 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.08 Billion. MCFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.51% off its 52-week high of $19.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.8, which suggests the last value was 11.32% up since then. When we look at McAfee Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 836.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 Million.

Analysts gave the McAfee Corp. (MCFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MCFE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. McAfee Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCFE’s forecast low is $18 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.85% for it to hit the projected low.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for McAfee Corp. earnings to increase by 53.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.25% per year.

MCFE Dividends

The 2.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.35. It is important to note, however, that the 2.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Science & Technology Tr. With 2566323 shares estimated at $43.01 Million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Science & Technology Tr held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 174.1 Thousand shares worth around $2.79 Million.

