In the last trading session, 1,784,572 Maxar Technologies Inc.(NYSE:MAXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.2. With the company’s per share price at $38.59 changed hands at $3.49 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.36 Billion. MAXR’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.44% off its 52-week high of $39.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.18, which suggests the last value was 81.39% up since then. When we look at Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 738.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MAXR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Instantly MAXR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $39.53 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.72, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAXR’s forecast low is $24 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -37.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Maxar Technologies Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +110.41% over the past 6 months, a -267.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Maxar Technologies Inc. will rise +6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $560.3 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Maxar Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Feb 2021 will be $550.57 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $337.89 Million and $545.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 109.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.18% per year.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 05, 2020. The 0.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.27% per year.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares while 78.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.34%. There are 265 institutions holding the Maxar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 5Million MAXR shares worth $124.6 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.9% or 4.83 Million shares worth $120.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. With 1602971 shares estimated at $39.98 Million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 1.56 Million shares worth around $43.5 Million.

