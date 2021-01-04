In the last trading session, 11,330,978 Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:MTNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.95. With the company’s per share price at $1.36 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $271.51 Million. MTNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.74% off its 52-week high of $2.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 63.97% up since then. When we look at Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MTNB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) trade information

Although MTNB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.55 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 12.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 148.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MTNB’s forecast low is $1.8 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +267.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 17.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.71% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. shares while 23.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.6%. There are 68 institutions holding the Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Boxer Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.76% of the shares, roughly 11.48 Million MTNB shares worth $8.79 Million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 11.28 Million shares worth $8.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. With 5112722 shares estimated at $3.92 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $1.83 Million.

