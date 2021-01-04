In the latest trading session, 1,817,410 Longview Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:LGVW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.53 changed hands at -$1.26 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $945.99 Million. LGVW’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.91% off its 52-week high of $22.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.34, which suggests the recent value is49.6% up since then. When we look at Longview Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LGVW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Longview Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Longview Acquisition Corp. shares while 53.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.7%. There are 53 institutions holding the Longview Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.5% of the shares, roughly 2.69 Million LGVW shares worth $26.43 Million.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.9% or 2.44 Million shares worth $24Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund. With 1560156 shares estimated at $15.32 Million under it, the former controlled 3.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 145.58 Thousand shares worth around $1.43 Million.

