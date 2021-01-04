In the last trading session, 2,626,558 GSX Techedu Inc.(NYSE:GSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $51.71 changed hands at -$0.77 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.34 Billion. GSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.18% off its 52-week high of $141.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.7, which suggests the last value was 56.1% up since then. When we look at GSX Techedu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 Million.

Analysts gave the GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended GSX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GSX Techedu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

Although GSX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $55.25 on Monday, Dec 28 added 6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.73 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GSX Techedu Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -18.04% over the past 6 months, a -500% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GSX Techedu Inc. will drop -445.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -107.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 256.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $326.12 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that GSX Techedu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $409.49 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $132.38 Million and $1.3 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 146.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -68.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GSX Techedu Inc. earnings to decrease by -535.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.86% per year.

