In the last trading session, 1,291,612 Golden Minerals Company(NYSE:AUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $0.76 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.15 Million. AUMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.95% off its 52-week high of $0.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 82.89% up since then. When we look at Golden Minerals Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AUMN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Minerals Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.77 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 1.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUMN’s forecast low is $0.95 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Golden Minerals Company earnings to decrease by -157.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Golden Minerals Company shares while 29.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.93%. There are 40 institutions holding the Golden Minerals Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million AUMN shares worth $542.21 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 1.1 Million shares worth $464.02 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 916167 shares estimated at $505.36 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 648.42 Thousand shares worth around $272.33 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored