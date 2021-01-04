In the latest trading session, 1,922,403 IZEA Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:IZEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.88 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $91.11 Million. IZEA’s current price is a discount, trading about -66.49% off its 52-week high of $3.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the recent value is96.28% up since then. When we look at IZEA Worldwide, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 Million.

Analysts gave the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IZEA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. IZEA Worldwide, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Instantly IZEA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.04 on Monday, Dec 28 added 8.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is 1.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -60.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IZEA’s forecast low is $0.75 with $0.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +-60.11% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -60.11% for it to hit the projected low.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IZEA Worldwide, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $5.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.83 Million and $4.76 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18%. The 2021 estimates are for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. earnings to increase by 57.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.27% of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares while 1.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.06%. There are 11 institutions holding the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 257.71 Thousand IZEA shares worth $256.53 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 190.78 Thousand shares worth $189.9 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd. With 224549 shares estimated at $223.52 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 150Thousand shares worth around $149.31 Thousand.

