In the latest trading session, 7,715,580 XL Fleet Corp.(NYSE:XL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.45 changed hands at -$3.28 or -0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.69 Billion. XL’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.15% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.5, which suggests the recent value is53.55% up since then. When we look at XL Fleet Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 Million.

Analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.09 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that XL Fleet Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Feb 2021 will be $3.64 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.08 Billion and $3.56 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.33%. The 2021 estimates are for XL Fleet Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.9% per year.

