In the latest trading session, 27,255,699 The9 Limited(NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.16 changing hands around $2.62 or 0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.32 Million. NCTY’s current price is a discount, trading about -99.68% off its 52-week high of $12.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the recent value is66.88% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.43 Million.

Analysts gave the The9 Limited (NCTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NCTY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The9 Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 74.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.00- on Monday, Jan 04 added 13.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 1.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 0.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 182.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.7%. The 2021 estimates are for The9 Limited earnings to increase by 56.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.71% of The9 Limited shares while 4.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.35%. There are 6 institutions holding the The9 Limited stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 219.28 Thousand NCTY shares worth $694.67 Thousand.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 100.87 Thousand shares worth $319.54 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

