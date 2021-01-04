In the latest trading session, 2,484,303 Senseonics Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SENS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.87 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $219.23 Million. SENS’s current price is a discount, trading about -104.6% off its 52-week high of $1.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the recent value is59.77% up since then. When we look at Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SENS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1 on Monday, Dec 28 added 10.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) is 1.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SENS’s forecast low is $0.4 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.94% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -54.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Senseonics Holdings, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +140.76% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.78 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.95 Million and $880Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -68.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.1% per year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.28% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares while 24.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.12%. There are 109 institutions holding the Senseonics Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 14.56 Million SENS shares worth $5.64 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 14.15 Million shares worth $5.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4589010 shares estimated at $1.78 Million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 2.12 Million shares worth around $820.06 Thousand.

