In the latest trading session, 3,392,587 Phunware, Inc.(NASDAQ:PHUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.22 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.99 Million. PHUN’s current price is a discount, trading about -145.9% off its 52-week high of $3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the recent value is55.74% up since then. When we look at Phunware, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PHUN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Phunware, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Although PHUN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.5 on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 15.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is 0.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 137.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PHUN’s forecast low is $1.3 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +268.85% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 6.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Phunware, Inc. earnings to increase by 9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.44% of Phunware, Inc. shares while 4.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.06%. There are 31 institutions holding the Phunware, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.1% of the shares, roughly 541.6 Thousand PHUN shares worth $495.56 Thousand.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 356.73 Thousand shares worth $326.41 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 394501 shares estimated at $360.97 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 85.6 Thousand shares worth around $78.32 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored