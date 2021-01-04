In the latest trading session, 3,554,824 Lithium Americas Corp.(NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.11 changing hands around $0.56 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.37 Billion. LAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.44% off its 52-week high of $16.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.92, which suggests the recent value is85.35% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LAC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.89 on Monday, Dec 28 added 3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.84, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LAC’s forecast low is $8.64 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.67% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -34.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lithium Americas Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.25% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares while 16.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.22%. There are 102 institutions holding the Lithium Americas Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 2.49 Million LAC shares worth $28.34 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.17% or 1.08 Million shares worth $12.29 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. With 3360044 shares estimated at $37.83 Million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 1.03 Million shares worth around $11.57 Million.

