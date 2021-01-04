Analysts gave the Cerus Corporation (CERS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CERS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cerus Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CERS’s forecast low is $8 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cerus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.37% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cerus Corporation will rise +25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.67 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cerus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $29.98 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.49 Million and $24.64 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Cerus Corporation earnings to decrease by -16.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.08% of Cerus Corporation shares while 78.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.23%. There are 219 institutions holding the Cerus Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.95% of the shares, roughly 30Million CERS shares worth $187.8 Million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.2% or 13.71 Million shares worth $85.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 19279363 shares estimated at $101.22 Million under it, the former controlled 11.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 6.44% of the shares, roughly 10.77 Million shares worth around $56.54 Million.

