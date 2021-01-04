In the latest trading session, 3,015,300 C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $121.28 changed hands at -$17.47 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.45 Billion. AI’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.63% off its 52-week high of $183.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $90.03, which suggests the recent value is25.77% up since then. When we look at C3.ai, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.02 Million.

Analysts gave the C3.ai, Inc. (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $148.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AI’s forecast low is $84 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.91% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -30.74% for it to hit the projected low.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for C3.ai, Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

