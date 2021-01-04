In the last trading session, 2,300,850 American Resources Corporation(NASDAQ:AREC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.95 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $69.43 Million. AREC’s last price was a discount, traded about -152.82% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 83.59% up since then. When we look at American Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 Million.

Analysts gave the American Resources Corporation (AREC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AREC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. American Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Instantly AREC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.2 on Monday, Dec 28 added 11.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 318.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 74.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AREC’s forecast low is $3.75 with $3.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +92.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 92.31% for it to hit the projected low.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +43.38% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Resources Corporation will rise +80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -66.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.3 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that American Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $7.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.29 Million and $524Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1388.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for American Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 20.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.26% of American Resources Corporation shares while 8.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.35%. There are 8 institutions holding the American Resources Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.81% of the shares, roughly 328.07 Thousand AREC shares worth $492.1 Thousand.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 37.08 Thousand shares worth $55.63 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind. With 296782 shares estimated at $445.17 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 31.28 Thousand shares worth around $46.92 Thousand.

