In the last trading session, 1,690,139 180 Life Sciences Corp.(NASDAQ:ATNF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.73 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.23 Million. ATNF’s last price was a discount, traded about -321.25% off its 52-week high of $11.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.9, which suggests the last value was 30.4% up since then. When we look at 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 923.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 Million.

Analysts gave the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATNF as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.94- on Thursday, Dec 31 added 7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.09 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 180 Life Sciences Corp. earnings to decrease by -130.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

