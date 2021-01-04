In the last trading session, 1,135,890 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.55 changed hands at $0.44 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.5 Billion. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.63% off its 52-week high of $49.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.01, which suggests the last value was 60.94% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $48.16 on Thursday, Dec 24 added 9.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.83%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 33.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares while 20.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.94%. There are 169 institutions holding the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock share, with First Trust Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 25.41% of the shares, roughly 6.35 Million KC shares worth $187.58 Million.

Carmignac Gestion holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.45% or 5.61 Million shares worth $165.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. With 5861760 shares estimated at $173.1 Million under it, the former controlled 23.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held about 5.68% of the shares, roughly 1.42 Million shares worth around $41.95 Million.

