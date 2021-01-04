In the last trading session, 1,130,013 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $54.4 changed hands at -$2.18 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.51 Billion. NTLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.68% off its 52-week high of $70. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.18, which suggests the last value was 83.13% up since then. When we look at Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NTLA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.61.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Although NTLA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $70.00 on Monday, Dec 28 added 22.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.71%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.19, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTLA’s forecast low is $22 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -59.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +143.95% over the past 6 months, a 7.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will drop -7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.09 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $11.56 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $10.94 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.64% of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 85.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.85%. There are 251 institutions holding the Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.3% of the shares, roughly 11.4 Million NTLA shares worth $226.73 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.26% or 6.06 Million shares worth $120.52 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 6844482 shares estimated at $163.86 Million under it, the former controlled 11.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 4.08% of the shares, roughly 2.41 Million shares worth around $57.69 Million.

