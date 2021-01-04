In the last trading session, 7,509,099 Hecla Mining Company(NYSE:HL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $6.48 changed hands at -$0.17 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.44 Billion. HL’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.78% off its 52-week high of $6.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.4, which suggests the last value was 78.4% up since then. When we look at Hecla Mining Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.77 Million.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Although HL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.67- on Thursday, Dec 31 added 2.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $185.53 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hecla Mining Company’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $195.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $224.94 Million and $136.93 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Hecla Mining Company earnings to decrease by -226.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 04 – February 08, 2021. The 0.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.32% per year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.8% of Hecla Mining Company shares while 61.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.12%. There are 341 institutions holding the Hecla Mining Company stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 51.86 Million HL shares worth $263.46 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.61% or 45.71 Million shares worth $232.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 31083609 shares estimated at $148.58 Million under it, the former controlled 5.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.72% of the shares, roughly 19.74 Million shares worth around $94.36 Million.

