In the last trading session, 12,642,283 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.54 Million. ACOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -301.45% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 39.13% up since then. When we look at Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ACOR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Although ACOR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.82 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 15.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.66%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 435.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 84.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 237.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACOR’s forecast low is $1 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +624.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -5.96% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will drop -246.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.86 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $24.83 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50.5 Million and $28.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.45%. The 2021 estimates are for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29% per year.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.97% or 2.86 Million shares worth $8.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 788322 shares estimated at $2.44 Million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 775.33 Thousand shares worth around $4.07 Million.

