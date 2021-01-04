In the latest trading session, 1,792,862 Insignia Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:ISIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.75 changing hands around $7.91 or 9.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $95.43 Million. ISIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.97% off its 52-week high of $10.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the recent value is93.83% up since then. When we look at Insignia Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ISIG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Insignia Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

Instantly ISIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 941.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.77 on Monday, Jan 04 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.49%, with the 5-day performance at 0.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) is 0.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 479Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, meaning bulls need an upside of 140% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ISIG’s forecast low is $21 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +140% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 140% for it to hit the projected low.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.94%. The 2021 estimates are for Insignia Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -460.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.83% or 468.7 Thousand shares worth $312.15 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 125777 shares estimated at $83.77 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 22.47 Thousand shares worth around $14.97 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored