In the last trading session, 1,584,064 FinServ Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:FSRV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.5 changed hands at -$0.9 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $398.94 Million. FSRV’s last price was a discount, traded about -20% off its 52-week high of $15. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.2, which suggests the last value was 26.4% up since then. When we look at FinServ Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 574.45 Million.

Analysts gave the FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FSRV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) trade information

Although FSRV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.25 on Monday, Dec 28 added 12.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for FinServ Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of FinServ Acquisition Corp. shares while 85.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.14%. There are 57 institutions holding the FinServ Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.82% of the shares, roughly 1.75 Million FSRV shares worth $17.55 Million.

Glazer Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.46% or 1.66 Million shares worth $16.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Special Opportunities Fd. With 333334 shares estimated at $3.34 Million under it, the former controlled 1.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 109.95 Thousand shares worth around $1.1 Million.

