In the last trading session, 1,085,980 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $26 changed hands at -$2.15 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $724.79 Million. ESPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.08% off its 52-week high of $76.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.9, which suggests the last value was 8.08% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 617.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 679.82 Million.

Analysts gave the Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ESPR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.83.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Although ESPR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $30.35 on Thursday, Dec 24 added 14.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 187.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESPR’s forecast low is $32 with $191 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +634.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -48.98% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will drop -25.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.73 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $15.34 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $982Million and $520Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4149.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2850%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 52.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.3% per year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 122.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.19%. There are 237 institutions holding the Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.61% of the shares, roughly 5.47 Million ESPR shares worth $203.16 Million.

Meditor Group Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.61% or 2.68 Million shares worth $99.61 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 1449811 shares estimated at $41.06 Million under it, the former controlled 5.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 809.88 Thousand shares worth around $30.1 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored