In the latest trading session, 18,859,727 Ebang International Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:EBON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.13 changing hands around $1.06 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $893.66 Million. EBON’s current price is a discount, trading about -109.68% off its 52-week high of $14.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.8, which suggests the recent value is46.7% up since then. When we look at Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EBON as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Instantly EBON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.87- on Monday, Jan 04 added 14.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 0.7% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 955.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 444.53 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ebang International Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.69% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares while 0.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.9%. There are 16 institutions holding the Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock share, with CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 151.89 Thousand EBON shares worth $1.58 Million.

Squarepoint Ops LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 55.44 Thousand shares worth $578.22 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 205986 shares estimated at $1.01 Million under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 42.25 Thousand shares worth around $440.69 Thousand.

