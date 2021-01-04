Analysts gave the Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SINO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 324.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SINO’s forecast low is $8.75 with $8.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +324.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 324.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. earnings to decrease by -111%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22% of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. shares while 0.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.33%. There are 4 institutions holding the Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 10.41 Thousand SINO shares worth $14.78 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 2.64 Thousand shares worth $3.75 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

