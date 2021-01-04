In the latest trading session, 1,923,251 Root, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16 changing hands around $0.29 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.03 Billion. ROOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.25% off its 52-week high of $29.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.57, which suggests the recent value is15.19% up since then. When we look at Root, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Root, Inc. (ROOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ROOT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Root, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ROOT’s forecast low is $13 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.5% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -18.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Root, Inc. earnings to decrease by -308.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.56% per year.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were American Century Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 336596 shares estimated at $8.07 Million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 288.9 Thousand shares worth around $6.92 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored