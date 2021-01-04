In the last trading session, 5,186,298 Qudian Inc.(NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $350.13 Million. QD’s last price was a discount, traded about -256.88% off its 52-week high of $4.925. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 15.22% up since then. When we look at Qudian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 Million.

Analysts gave the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended QD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Qudian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Although QD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.4 on Thursday, Dec 31 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.68 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qudian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $142.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $276Million and $136.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 145.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to increase by 40.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.27% per year.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Qudian Inc. shares while 32.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.07%. There are 111 institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.69% of the shares, roughly 5.47 Million QD shares worth $6.79 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.41% or 5.35 Million shares worth $6.64 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2449724 shares estimated at $3.97 Million under it, the former controlled 5.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 5.02% of the shares, roughly 2.17 Million shares worth around $3.51 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored