In the last trading session, 14,606,455 DraftKings Inc.(NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $46.56 changed hands at -$2.39 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.24 Billion. DKNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.87% off its 52-week high of $64.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.6, which suggests the last value was 77.23% up since then. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.51 Million.

Analysts gave the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended DKNG as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DraftKings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Although DKNG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $54.49 on Thursday, Dec 24 added 14.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DKNG’s forecast low is $39 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +114.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.24% for it to hit the projected low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for DraftKings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.12% of DraftKings Inc. shares while 45.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.75%. There are 491 institutions holding the DraftKings Inc. stock share, with Raine Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.54% of the shares, roughly 21.72 Million DKNG shares worth $1.28 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.3% or 20.76 Million shares worth $1.22 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 6986305 shares estimated at $411.07 Million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 5.84 Million shares worth around $343.46 Million.

