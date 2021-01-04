In the last trading session, 4,890,516 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $2.8 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $404.71 Million. AKBA’s last price was a discount, traded about -389.64% off its 52-week high of $13.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 25.36% up since then. When we look at Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AKBA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Although AKBA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.01- on Thursday, Dec 24 added 6.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 150% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AKBA’s forecast low is $3 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +257.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -78.59% over the past 6 months, a 10.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +49.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.49 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $48.31 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $69.56 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 4.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.18% of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 78.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.38%. There are 229 institutions holding the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.61% of the shares, roughly 15.34 Million AKBA shares worth $38.5 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.13% or 11.74 Million shares worth $29.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14218434 shares estimated at $47.06 Million under it, the former controlled 9.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 3.31 Million shares worth around $8.31 Million.

