In the last trading session, 1,431,205 Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:COCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.2. With the company’s per share price at $1.36 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.25 Million. COCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.53% off its 52-week high of $3.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 66.91% up since then. When we look at Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 Million.

Analysts gave the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended COCP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

Although COCP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.655 on Thursday, Dec 24 added 17.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is -0.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 851.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 243.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 249.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COCP’s forecast low is $4.5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +267.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 230.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 13.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.04% of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares while 23.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.49%. There are 29 institutions holding the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.78% of the shares, roughly 3.82 Million COCP shares worth $3.56 Million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 2.86 Million shares worth $2.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 689163 shares estimated at $640.65 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 489.42 Thousand shares worth around $454.97 Thousand.

