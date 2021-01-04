In the latest trading session, 40,187,943 Castor Maritime Inc.(NASDAQ:CTRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.54 Million. CTRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1344.44% off its 52-week high of $2.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.112, which suggests the recent value is37.78% up since then. When we look at Castor Maritime Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 119.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.91 Million.

Analysts gave the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CTRM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Although CTRM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.245 on Wednesday, Dec 30 added 26.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 290.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.24 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Castor Maritime Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.95% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares while 13.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.03%. There are 7 institutions holding the Castor Maritime Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.27% of the shares, roughly 1.67 Million CTRM shares worth $257.46 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 265.41 Thousand shares worth $40.9 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

