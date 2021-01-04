In the last trading session, 2,229,468 Canopy Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.64 changed hands at -$0.61 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.16 Billion. CGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.81% off its 52-week high of $29.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $9, which suggests the last value was 63.47% up since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended CGC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Although CGC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $27.10 on Thursday, Dec 24 added 9.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.76, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGC’s forecast low is $13.88 with $32.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.05% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 12.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.52%. There are 473 institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 6.54 Million CGC shares worth $93.7 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.8% or 2.98 Million shares worth $42.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 3661077 shares estimated at $66.92 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 0.7% of the shares, roughly 2.62 Million shares worth around $37.48 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored