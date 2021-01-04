In the latest trading session, 21,991,666 Bit Digital, Inc.(NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.17 changing hands around $8.26 or 0.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.27 Billion. BTBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.38% off its 52-week high of $33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the recent value is99.07% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BTBT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 37.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $33.00 on Monday, Jan 04 added 13.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 3.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 3.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 122.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 30.29 days.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Bit Digital, Inc. earnings to decrease by -161.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

