In the last trading session, 1,698,171 AIM ImmunoTech Inc.(NYSE:AIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.92. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.83 Million. AIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -297.21% off its 52-week high of $7.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 71.51% up since then. When we look at AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 Million.

Analysts gave the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AIM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) trade information

Although AIM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.2 on Thursday, Dec 24 added 18.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 253.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIM’s forecast low is $5 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +318.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 179.33% for it to hit the projected low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -26.34% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. will rise +46.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 235.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $350Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $150Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50Million and $330Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 600%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -54.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.3%. The 2021 estimates are for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. earnings to increase by 73.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.47% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares while 6.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.78%. There are 41 institutions holding the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.98% of the shares, roughly 805.42 Thousand AIM shares worth $1.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 502.69 Thousand shares worth $1.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 388055 shares estimated at $834.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 125.06 Thousand shares worth around $268.89 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored