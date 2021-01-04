In the last trading session, 1,797,535 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.(NYSE:MITT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.7. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $120.13 Million. MITT’s last price was a discount, traded about -466.1% off its 52-week high of $16.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 50.51% up since then. When we look at AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 Million.

Analysts gave the AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MITT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) trade information

Although MITT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.34- on Monday, Dec 28 added 11.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.81%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MITT’s forecast low is $2.5 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.25% for it to hit the projected low.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -14.99% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will drop -105.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.43 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $9.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.44 Million and $20.3 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -59%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -51.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.7%. The 2021 estimates are for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. earnings to increase by 818.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MITT Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 25 – March 01, 2021. The 15.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 15.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 16.77% per year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.73% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. shares while 31.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.23%. There are 90 institutions holding the AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. stock share, with EJF Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.04% of the shares, roughly 3.68 Million MITT shares worth $10.16 Million.

Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.35% or 1.77 Million shares worth $4.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 594893 shares estimated at $1.64 Million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.1% of the shares, roughly 449.88 Thousand shares worth around $1.24 Million.

