In last trading session, Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw 470,066 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.41 trading at -$1.34 or -2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.4 Billion. That closing price of SPT’s stock is at a discount of -24.75% from its 52-week high price of $56.65 and is indicating a premium of 76.79% from its 52-week low price of $10.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 466.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 631.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.87%, in the last five days SPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $52.24- price level, adding 13.07% to its value on the day. Sprout Social, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 182.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.79% in past 5-day. Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) showed a performance of -11.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.13 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +32.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.11% for stock’s current value.

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sprout Social, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +64.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -61.21% while that of industry is 19.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56% in the current quarter and calculating 14.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.87 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.27 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $28.14 Million and $30.54 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.5% while estimating it to be 25.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -123.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 192 institutions for Sprout Social, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPT for having 8.66 Million shares of worth $333.42 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 19.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 5.6 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $215.45 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 960943 shares of worth $37Million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 744Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $28.64 Million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.

