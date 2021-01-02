In last trading session, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw 265,325 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.2 trading at $1.44 or 14.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.07 Million. That closing price of NMM’s stock is at a discount of -66.52% from its 52-week high price of $18.65 and is indicating a premium of 63.57% from its 52-week low price of $4.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 131.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 105Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.95 in the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.75%, in the last five days NMM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $11.25- price level, adding 0.44% to its value on the day. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of -39.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.64% in past 5-day. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) showed a performance of 47.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 193.73 Million shares which calculate 1.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -10.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.04% for stock’s current value.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +16.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.96% while that of industry is -0.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -14.4% in the current quarter and calculating 337.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -374.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.08%

NMM Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 12, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.14%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at NMM for having 84.61 Thousand shares of worth $509.35 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 74.55 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $448.82 Thousand.

