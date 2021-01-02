In last trading session, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw 266,516 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.81 trading at $0.04 or 0.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.95 Billion. That closing price of NOAH’s stock is at a discount of -1.21% from its 52-week high price of $48.39 and is indicating a premium of 57.29% from its 52-week low price of $20.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 252.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 191.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.08%, in the last five days NOAH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $48.39- price level, adding 1.19% to its value on the day. Noah Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 35.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) showed a performance of 61.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 209 institutions for Noah Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at NOAH for having 7.02 Million shares of worth $183.03 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 26.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 4.48 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $116.8 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 431669 shares of worth $13.15 Million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 277.7 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.46 Million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.

