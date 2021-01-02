For Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.7%, in the last five days GLBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $6.39-1 price level, adding 10.64% to its value on the day. Globus Maritime Limited’s shares saw a change of -94.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.22% in past 5-day. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) showed a performance of -37.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 218.21 Million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20000 to the stock, which implies a rise of 350162.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20000 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20000. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +350162.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 350162.7% for stock’s current value.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -682.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

