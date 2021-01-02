In last trading session, Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw 293,997 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at -$0.06 or -2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.34 Million. That closing price of VCNX’s stock is at a discount of -490.82% from its 52-week high price of $12.23 and is indicating a premium of 21.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 444.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 791.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.82%, in the last five days VCNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $2.35-1 price level, adding 11.91% to its value on the day. Vaccinex, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10% in past 5-day. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) showed a performance of -1.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 256.85 Million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 238.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +238.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 238.16% for stock’s current value.

Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vaccinex, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -37.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -36.84% while that of industry is 14.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.6% in the current quarter and calculating 6.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Vaccinex, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VCNX for having 142.3 Thousand shares of worth $253.29 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., which was holding about 58.3 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.77 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 121573 shares of worth $216.4 Thousand or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.72 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $36.89 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.

