In last trading session, USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) saw 298,873 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.48 trading at $0.03 or 0.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $683.89 Million. That closing price of USAT’s stock is at a discount of -12.98% from its 52-week high price of $11.84 and is indicating a premium of 63.74% from its 52-week low price of $3.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 400.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 255.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.29%, in the last five days USAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $11.84- price level, adding 11.49% to its value on the day. USA Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.84% in past 5-day. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) showed a performance of 23.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 242.66 Million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +43.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.58% for stock’s current value.

USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that USA Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +48.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.82% while that of industry is -28.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 90.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.83 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.13 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -53.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for USA Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Executive Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at USAT for having 11.02 Million shares of worth $96.43 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 16.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which was holding about 1.14 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.93 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1344300 shares of worth $9.58 Million or 2.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.25 Million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.

