In last trading session, Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) saw 387,492 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.56 trading at -$0.19 or -2.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.83 Billion. That closing price of TEO’s stock is at a discount of -88.26% from its 52-week high price of $12.35 and is indicating a premium of 5.18% from its 52-week low price of $6.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 312.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 253.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.81%, in the last five days TEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $7.02-6 price level, adding 6.55% to its value on the day. Telecom Argentina S.A.’s shares saw a change of -42.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.24% in past 5-day. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) showed a performance of -22.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.71 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +204.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.63% for stock’s current value.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Telecom Argentina S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -21.8% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 152.94% while that of industry is 27.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.1% in the current quarter and calculating -30% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -31.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -154% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TEO Dividends

Telecom Argentina S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.66%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.37 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 128 institutions for Telecom Argentina S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TEO for having 6.69 Million shares of worth $43.73 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 5.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.43 Million.

On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2305058 shares of worth $15.08 Million or 3.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 690.56 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.82 Million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored