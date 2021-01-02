In last trading session, Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw 517,279 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.86 trading at -$0.21 or -2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.73 Billion. That closing price of SSL’s stock is at a discount of -155.08% from its 52-week high price of $22.6 and is indicating a premium of 85.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 769.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sasol Limited (SSL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.32%, in the last five days SSL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $9.09-2 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. Sasol Limited’s shares saw a change of -59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.14% in past 5-day. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) showed a performance of 18.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 965.22 Million shares which calculate 846.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.88 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.35% for stock’s current value.

Sasol Limited (SSL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.9%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89 institutions for Sasol Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at SSL for having 3.85 Million shares of worth $29.23 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 19.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.13 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.17 Million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 742393 shares of worth $3.9 Million or 3.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 726.66 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.84 Million in the company or a holder of 3.64% of company’s stock.

