In last trading session, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw 337,109 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at -$0.03 or -1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $184.76 Million. That closing price of OSG’s stock is at a discount of -31.31% from its 52-week high price of $2.81 and is indicating a premium of 24.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 268.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 193.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.38%, in the last five days OSG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $2.35-8 price level, adding 8.94% to its value on the day. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.38% in past 5-day. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) showed a performance of 7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 768.04 Million shares which calculate 3.96 days to cover the short interests.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 121.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106 institutions for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. is the top institutional holder at OSG for having 8.91 Million shares of worth $19.06 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., which was holding about 6.3 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.48 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2953501 shares of worth $6.32 Million or 3.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.56 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.98 Million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored