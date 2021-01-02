In last trading session, Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) saw 892,885 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.41 trading at -$0.09 or -0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.16 Billion. That closing price of JWS’s stock is at a discount of -9.62% from its 52-week high price of $14.7 and is indicating a premium of 62.71% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72 institutions for Jaws Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at JWS for having 3.41 Million shares of worth $35.5 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Beryl Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 2.32 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.19 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 600000 shares of worth $6.25 Million or 0.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 242.28 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.52 Million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored